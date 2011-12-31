Vikings CB Sapp cited for confrontation with security guards

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Benny Sapp was cited for misdemeanor assault early Friday after an altercation with security guards at Children's Hospital in Minneapolis.
According to the St. Paul Pioneer Press, Sapp was handcuffed while police officers questioned him and the guards. Sapp wasn't arrested, but he was ticketed for fifth-degree assault and careless driving for allegedly trying to drive away while a security officer was standing in front of him.
"Mr. Sapp pushed one of the security officers and drove his vehicle toward the exit of the ramp, where there was another confrontation with a security officer standing in front of the vehicle," Minneapolis police Sgt. William Palmer said.
Police said Sapp was trying to drop off his 11-year-old son to his wife, who was visiting someone at the hospital. The confrontation started after Sapp attempted to use an an unauthorized entrance, then tried to leave the boy with a security guard, saying he had to go to work, according to Palmer.
The Vikings signed Sapp as a free agent Nov. 16 to offset depth issues in their secondary. The eight-year NFL veteran also played for Minnesota in 2008 and 2009.