Vikings CB Jabari Price receives two-game suspension

The Vikings have lost Jabari Price for the first two games of the regular season after the cornerback was suspended Friday for violating the NFL's Policy and Program on Substances of Abuse, the team announced.
Minnesota's seventh-round pick in 2014, Price will miss games against the 49ers and Lions before returning for a home tilt with the San Diego Chargers. Price told reporters on Saturday he appealed the suspension and was denied.
Price, 22, pleaded guilty in April to careless driving after following his December arrest for DWI.
"I sincerely apologize to my family, my teammates, the Vikings organization and Vikings fans for the mistake I made last winter," Price said in a statement released by the team. "I can assure you that it will never happen again. I look forward to returning to helping my team on the field in Week 3."
The second-year defender appeared in 14 games last season but played a mere 47 snaps. Price was mostly a help on special teams, but he won't be helping anyone out of the gate in 2015.
The latest Around The NFL Podcast features the triumphant return of Dan Hanzus and discusses the biggest mysteries heading into training camp.