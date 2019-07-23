Around the NFL

Vikings CB Holton Hill suspended additional four games

Published: Jul 23, 2019 at 09:17 AM

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Holton Hill suffered another offseason setback Tuesday in the form of a second four-game suspension.

Three months after being punished for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing substances, Hill will be suspended an additional four games for violating the NFL's policy on substances of abuse, the NFL announced.

As was the case from his previous suspension, Hill can participate in all offseason and preseason practices, as well as preseason games. Vikings training camp kicks off Thursday.

This latest development now means Hill could return to the main roster after Week 8 against the Redskins instead of Week 4 against the Bears. In his 16 appearances (three starts) in 2018, Hill, who went undrafted out of Texas, contributed 36 tackles, seven passes deflections and one interception.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2023 NFL season, Week 12: What We Learned from Packers' win over Lions to kick off Thanksgiving tripleheader

Jordan Love and the Packers kicked off a Thanksgiving tripleheader with a win over the Lions. 
news

Week 12 Thursday inactives: Thanksgiving tripleheader

The official inactives for the Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions, Washington Commanders at Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 12: Three things to watch for in Dolphins-Jets Black Friday game on Prime Video

NFL.com's Christian Gonzales breaks down three things to watch for when the Miami Dolphins face off against the New York Jets in the league's first Black Friday game.
news

NFL community celebrates 2023 Thanksgiving Day on social media

As you settle in for a full day of fixings, family and football, NFL teams, including the six playing today, are also celebrating the festivities. 
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Nov. 23

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Rookie QB Anthony Richardson back with Colts getting 'mental reps'

Colts rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson has returned to team facilities and sidelines, finishing up his rehab and registering some mental reps to finish out his first campaign.
news

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel lauds Jalen Ramsey: Already 'one of my top three favorite players of all time'

Despite a knee injury holding him off the playing field, cornerback Jalen Ramsey was a mainstay around the team during his recovery, which head coach Mike McDaniel lauded on Wednesday.
news

Seahawks QB Geno Smith (elbow) questionable for Thanksgiving night vs. 49ers

Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (elbow) is questionable to play Thursday against the 49ers, but head coach Pete Carroll believes he'll be out there. Seattle lead back Kenneth Walker is doubtful to play. 
news

Week 12 NFL injury report for 2023 season

NFL.com is tracking injury status for each game in Week 12 of the 2023 NFL season.
news

Patriots QB Mac Jones says 'we'll see' if he starts Sunday vs. Giants

Mac Jones spoke with reporters on Wednesday and did not say if he would be the Patriots' starting quarterback this Sunday vs. the Patriots.
news

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence, 49ers QB Brock Purdy highlight Players of the Week

Niners quarterback Brock Purdy, Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence tabbed as best from Week 11. 
news

Luke Musgrave suffered lacerated kidney in win over Chargers; Packers TE won't play vs. Detroit

Packers TE Luke Musgrave suffered a lacerated kidney in Sunday's win vs Chargers, which required a stay in the hospital, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. The injury will force Musgrave out of Thanksgiving Day's game vs. Detroit. 