Vikings CB Cook to contest two felony assault charges

Published: Nov 22, 2011 at 04:46 AM

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota Vikings cornerback Chris Cook plans to claim self-defense as he fights charges stemming from an altercation with his girlfriend.

Attorney David Valentini said at a court hearing Tuesday that Cook would contest two felony charges, which include domestic assault by strangulation and third-degree assault. A criminal complaint said Cook attacked the woman Oct. 22 after she spoke to an ex-boyfriend.

Valentini said the alleged victim has recanted her allegation that Cook tried to strangle her. Prosecutors said they intend to pursue both charges.

Cook was reinstated by the Vikings after a two-week suspension, but he currently isn't playing or practicing with the team.

Cook's next hearing is Jan. 13, with a trial date set for March 5.

