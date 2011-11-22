Vikings CB Cook to contest two felony assault charges

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota Vikings cornerback Chris Cook plans to claim self-defense as he fights charges stemming from an altercation with his girlfriend.
Attorney David Valentini said at a court hearing Tuesday that Cook would contest two felony charges, which include domestic assault by strangulation and third-degree assault. A criminal complaint said Cook attacked the woman Oct. 22 after she spoke to an ex-boyfriend.
Valentini said the alleged victim has recanted her allegation that Cook tried to strangle her. Prosecutors said they intend to pursue both charges.
Cook was reinstated by the Vikings after a two-week suspension, but he currently isn't playing or practicing with the team.
Cook's next hearing is Jan. 13, with a trial date set for March 5.
