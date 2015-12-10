Vikings-Cardinals Thursday night fantasy recap

Carson Palmer has the best floor of any quarterback in fantasy right now, and he eclipsed 20 points for a strong ceiling tonight. The win over the Vikings marked his sixth game in a row with multiple touchdown passes. Palmer reinforced his already strong case to be neck-and-neck with Cam Newton at the top of the NFL's MVP race. His two outside threats got involved early and both made big plays. The dynamic John Brown dashed down the field on a 65-yard touchdown scamper, and Michael Floyd caught a long ball for 42 yards. Brown is the more consistent route runner and floor play in fantasy, while Floyd still committed his handful of gaffes in this game. Regardless, you are starting both players going forward through the playoffs. Good luck living with a big day from either on your bench. Larry Fitzgerald may be the one to worry about here, or at least to the point where we don't look for a high ceiling with him. This was the third consecutive game with under 70 receiving yards, and the veteran wideout doesn't have a double-digit fantasy outing in standard formats to his name since Week 10. However, we won't advise you to sit such a highly involved quality receiver in this passing offense, and the tone around Fitzgerald should be quite different going into his Week 15 date with the Eagles. After his second-straight 22-touch game as a starter, David Johnson is a locked-in RB1 the rest of the way. He did get dinged while stretching out for a near touchdown play, and again on the team's final drive. Make sure to follow reports throughout the week, and consider adding Kerwynn Williams on waivers just in case, if we have not heard anything by Tuesday evening.