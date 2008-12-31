Vikings, Cardinals receive NFL extensions to sell playoff tickets

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. -- The NFL has given the Minnesota Vikings and the Arizona Cardinals extensions to sell more tickets and avoid local TV blackouts of their playoff games this weekend.
Arizona hosts the Atlanta Falcons on Saturday, and the Philadelphia Eagles play at Minnesota on Sunday.
As of midday Wednesday, the Vikings had 11,000 tickets to sell by 4:30 p.m. ET Friday to satisfy the league's sellout requirements and ensure the game will be broadcast. Help from the Fox affiliate and corporate sponsors is possible.
The Vikings, who haven't been blacked out since 1997, are hosting their first playoff game since 2000.
Copyright 2008 by The Associated Press