Vikings build through draft under Rick Spielman, Leslie Frazier

Frazier still recalls flying with Allen aboard Wilf's plane back in 2008, when the defensive end, with the Kansas City Chiefs at the time, was looking for a new football home. Allen had just completed a dominant fourth season in the NFL, leading the league in sacks (15.5) and earning All-Pro honors in a contract year. But given Allen's bevy of off-the-field problems (multiple DUI arrests), the Chiefs slapped the franchise tag on their troubled star and allowed him to explore trade-and-sign options. On this fateful flight, Allen and Frazier discussed changes the emerging pass rusher needed to make in his personal life. Frazier was struck by how well Allen's mindset lined up with what he as a defensive coordinator was looking for in a player. A few days later, Allen cancelled visits with other clubs and instructed his agent to work out a deal with Minnesota. The agent later told Frazier that talk was the difference.