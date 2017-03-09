Vikings bolster O-line with tackle Riley Reiff

The Vikings have found much-needed offensive line help after missing out on new Lions tackle Ricky Wagner.
Minnesota is signed former Detroit tackle Riley Reiff to a five-year, $58.75 million contract ($26.3 million guaranteed), NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, via sources informed of the deal. The Vikings confirmed they had signed Reiff Friday.
A first-round pick in the 2012 draft, Reiff started 69 of a possible 80 games over five seasons with the Lions. He was ranked No. 19 on Around The NFL's list of the Top 101 free agents.
After inept tackle play held the offense hostage and thwarted a 5-0 start to the 2016 season, the Vikings were in desperate need of an overhaul. Although Reiff is best suited to the right side of the offensive line, his ability to hold his own at left tackle has to be appealing to Minnesota's coaching staff.
The Vikes aren't done overhauling their historically unproductive ground attack. They still need to identify Adrian Peterson's replacement -- or re-sign him -- and continue adding reinforcements up front.