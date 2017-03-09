Around the NFL

Vikings bolster O-line with tackle Riley Reiff

Published: Mar 09, 2017 at 08:47 AM
Headshot_Author_Chris_Wesseling_1400x1000
Chris Wesseling

Around the NFL Writer

The Vikings have found much-needed offensive line help after missing out on new Lions tackle Ricky Wagner.

Minnesota is signed former Detroit tackle Riley Reiff to a five-year, $58.75 million contract ($26.3 million guaranteed), NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, via sources informed of the deal. The Vikings confirmed they had signed Reiff Friday.

A first-round pick in the 2012 draft, Reiff started 69 of a possible 80 games over five seasons with the Lions. He was ranked No. 19 on Around The NFL's list of the Top 101 free agents.

After inept tackle play held the offense hostage and thwarted a 5-0 start to the 2016 season, the Vikings were in desperate need of an overhaul. Although Reiff is best suited to the right side of the offensive line, his ability to hold his own at left tackle has to be appealing to Minnesota's coaching staff.

The Vikes aren't done overhauling their historically unproductive ground attack. They still need to identify Adrian Peterson's replacement -- or re-sign him -- and continue adding reinforcements up front.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ravens hire Mike Macdonald as new defensive coordinator

Baltimore announced Thursday night the hiring of Mike Macdonald as the team's new defensive coordinator. 
news

Panthers hire Chris Tabor as special teams coordinator

A former Cleveland Browns and Chicago Bears special teams coordinator, Chris Tabor is the new Carolina Panthers special teams coordinator, the team announced Thursday night.
news

Raiders put in request to interview Patriots OC Josh McDaniels for vacant head coaching job

The Las Vegas Raiders have put in a request to interview the Patriots' offensive coordinator for their head-coaching opening, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, with the hope he interviews with the team this weekend. 
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Thursday, Jan. 27

Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu returned to practice ahead of Championship Sunday, increasing his chances of clearing concussion protocol in time for the AFC Championship game. Plus, other news from around the NFL.
news

Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah ready to get to work after finding perfect fit in Minnesota

The Vikings have their new executive leader. The importance of Kwesi Adofo-Mensah's role in Minnesota was not lost on the 40-year-old general manager.
news

Cowboys DC Dan Quinn informs interested teams he's returning to Dallas for 2022 season

Dan Quinn's name was a hot one on the head coaching market, but he has informed prospective teams he is staying with the Dallas Cowboys as their defensive coordinator, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.
news

NFL community reacts to Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger's retirement

Members of the NFL community and Steelers organization, both past and present, took to social media to pay their respect to Ben Roethlisberger's legacy and longevity following the news of his retirement after 18 seasons.
news

Bears hire Colts DC Matt Eberflus as head coach

The Chicago Bears are working toward hiring Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus as their next head coach, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday.
news

Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger officially announces retirement after 18 seasons

Longtime Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger announced Thursday morning that he has decided to retire after 18 NFL seasons.
news

Sean McVay, Rams seek to snap six-game losing streak vs. Kyle Shanahan, 49ers in NFC title game

The 49ers' six-game win-streak over the Rams suggests the team may have L.A.'s number entering the NFC Championship game. Rams coach Sean McVay downplayed such talk on Wednesday when asked if Niners coach and good friend Kyle Shanahan is in his head.
news

Bills GM Brandon Beane would like overtime rule change 'brought back to the table'

The Bills' painful overtime loss to the Chiefs on Sunday night has spurred the latest round of calls for the NFL to adjust its OT rules. Count Bills GM Brandon Beane among those who would like to see each team get a chance in OT.
news

Andy Reid on 'special' chemistry between Mahomes, Kelce and Hill: 'All three of them trust each other'

The Chiefs' ludicrous 13-second drive to send Sunday's AFC Divisional Round battle with the Bills to overtime doesn't happen without the mind-meld between ﻿Patrick Mahomes﻿, ﻿Travis Kelce﻿ and ﻿Tyreek Hill﻿.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW