Vikings beat Packers at gun again

Gado caught a nice pass for 30 yards -- his career long -- on Green Bay's first scoring drive. But his first 10 rushes netted only 9 yards. He dropped a pass late in the second quarter while he was wide open and fumbled early in the third deep in Packers' territory. Just like last week when he fumbled twice, it was recovered by Green Bay. Tony Fisher replaced him on the next drive, and the Packers were held to 21 yards rushing.