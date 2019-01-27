Around the NFL

Vikings' Anthony Barr on FA: 'My possibilities are open'

Published: Jan 27, 2019 at 01:17 AM
Jeremy Bergman

Digital Content Editor

For the first time in his career, Anthony Barr will be free to hit the open market.

The Minnesota Vikings linebacker is an impending free agent after spending five seasons with the franchise, and he's looking forward to exploring his value.

"I've been thinking about it," Barr said at the Pro Bowl in Orlando, Fla, per ESPN. "It's been a whole year, two years really, coming, so -- my contract was up last year, had the option, and this year now it's really up so the possibilities I feel like are endless and I could be anywhere. I want to be back, like I've said throughout the last year, but like I've been saying also I know my worth and I know what I've got to do I've got to do it for me."

A four-time Pro Bowler, Barr did not receive an extension from the Vikings ahead of his fifth-year option. The linebacker was passed up for a pay raise as Minnesota instead diverted funds to signing quarterback Kirk Cousins (three years, $84M), wide receiver Stefon Diggs (five, $72M) and fellow linebacker Eric Kendricks (five, $50M).

Barr played in 13 games in 2018, his fewest since his rookie season, recording three sacks and a career-low 55 tackles while dealing with a midseason hamstring injury. Barr was ranked as the 26th best linebacker in the league by Pro Football Focus last season and is considered by NFL Network's Gregg Rosenthal the No. 11 free agent available come mid-March.

Minnesota could tag Barr at the cost of $15 million, a pay raise for the LB from his $12.3 million in 2018 and an unlikely one at that given the Vikings' cap situation, or they could let him walk, instead focusing to re-sign Sheldon Richardson or improve a still-shoddy offensive line.

Barr is fine either way.

"I love Minnesota, but I'm willing to play anywhere that I find fit," Barr told TMZ Sports this week. "If it's comfortable, that I would have a role on the team with and help win. My possibilities are open."

