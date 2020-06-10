Vikings announce $5 million donation to social justice causes

The Minnesota Vikings are the latest NFL team to use their financial power for the betterment of society.

The Vikings and the Wilf family on Wednesday announced a $5 million donation to social justice causes throughout the United States. Contributions from the fund will be determined in part through collaboration with Vikings players who are part of the team's social justice committee, the team added.

The Vikings also announced an endowment for the George Floyd Legacy Scholarship with an establishing gift of $125,000 by the Vikings Social Justice Committee. Floyd was killed by a Minneapolis police officer on May 25, setting off nationwide protests of police brutality.