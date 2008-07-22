Vikings agree to terms with two draft picks

Published: Jul 22, 2008 at 01:00 PM

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) -The Minnesota Vikings agreed to terms with two draft picks on Tuesday - fifth-round defensive tackle Letroy Guion and sixth-round receiver Jaymar Johnson .

Guion left Florida State after his junior season. The 6-foot-4, 303-pound lineman started 14 games for the Seminoles.

Johnson caught 36 passes for 613 yards and seven touchdowns for Jackson State last season. He returned a punt for a touchdown as a senior as well and should get a look on special teams as a return man.

The moves assure that both players will be on time for training camp, which opens Friday.

Johnson signed a four-year contract for the rookie minimum salary, his agent, Angelo Wright, said.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Giants CB Sam Beal pleads guilty to two gun-related charges

Giants CB Sam Beal pleaded guilty to two gun-related charges last week stemming from an arrest last June, according to court documents obtained by NFL.com.
news

Saints QB Drew Brees' retirement official three months after announcement

Drew Brees is officially retired. The future Hall of Famer's March 14 announcement went into effect Friday, per the league's transaction wire. 
news

Top five pass-catching tandems in the NFL; Cowboys' offense worthy of the hype

In this edition of the Scout's Notebook, Bucky Brooks unveils his ranking of the NFL's top five pass-catching tandems in the wake of the Julio Jones trade. Plus, why the confidence of one key Cowboys player is justified and a look at how the Vikings could bounce back on defense. 
news

NFL Thursday Night Football

The brightest stars, the biggest games, and the fiercest rivalries - NFL's Thursday Night Football returns September 16
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW