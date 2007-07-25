Vikings agree to terms with draft pick CB McCauley

The Minnesota Vikings have agreed to terms with third-round choice CB Marcus McCauley (No.72 overall) from Fresno State. The Vikings have now agreed to terms or signed six of their eight selections after previously signing DE Brian Robison, WR Aundrae Allison, LB Rufus Alexander, QB Tyler Thigpen, and WR Chandler Williams.

McCauley started 32 games during his career at Fresno State and helped the Bulldogs to three straight bowl games in his first three seasons. As a senior he started nine games, led the Bulldogs with seven passes defensed, and posted a career-high 55 tackles. McCauley earned second-team All-WAC honors as a junior when he started a career-high 13 games and broke up seven passes on the season.