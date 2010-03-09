Vikings agree to terms on new contract with CB Sapp

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. -- The Minnesota Vikings and cornerback Benny Sapp have agreed to terms on a new contract, the team announced Tuesday.
For more on the Minnesota Vikings, check out the latest from our bloggers.
Terms of the deal weren't disclosed.
Sapp started seven games last season while filling in for injured starter Antoine Winfield, totaling 25 tackles, two passes defensed and two forced fumbles during a particularly strong six-game stretch. Sapp finished the regular season with 44 tackles, the most in his six NFL seasons.
Sapp served as the Vikings' nickel back the rest of the season, and his presence next season will be important since Winfield and fellow starter Cedric Griffin are coming off injuries.
Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press