Vikings agree to terms on new contract with CB Sapp

Published: Mar 09, 2010 at 01:27 PM

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. -- The Minnesota Vikings and cornerback Benny Sapp have agreed to terms on a new contract, the team announced Tuesday.

Terms of the deal weren't disclosed.

Sapp started seven games last season while filling in for injured starter Antoine Winfield, totaling 25 tackles, two passes defensed and two forced fumbles during a particularly strong six-game stretch. Sapp finished the regular season with 44 tackles, the most in his six NFL seasons.

Sapp served as the Vikings' nickel back the rest of the season, and his presence next season will be important since Winfield and fellow starter Cedric Griffin are coming off injuries.

Sapp first signed with the Vikings in 2008 as an unrestricted free agent.

