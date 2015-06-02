Vikings' Adrian Peterson returns to team

The All-Pro running back, who was cleared from a suspension two months ago only to enter a contentious situation with the only organization he's ever played for, has shown up to work out with his teammates this week. Peterson and head coach Mike Zimmer will hold a media press conference at 2:30 p.m. local time.
ESPN first reported the news of Peterson's return.
The 30-year-old, who missed almost all of last season after being indicted on reckless or negligent injury to a child, might have seen the end of his rope in terms of leverage. Peterson was placed on the Commissioner's Exempt List last September and then in November was suspended for the remainder of the 2014 season.
Despite reports into his displeasure with the organization throughout the offseason, Peterson was not traded before or during the NFL draft, leaving a clear indication that he could play for the Vikings or retire.
Per NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport, no concessions were made on his contract.
At the moment, it would be difficult to imagine both sides picking up a friendly relationship. Though coach Zimmer maintained some level of communication with Peterson, it became clear recently that Peterson was still unhappy with his current situation.
Still, his presence immediately makes the Vikings that much better. A team that was flirting with a potential wild-card spot can now consider themselves serious contenders again.
