Vikings add to Bears' woes with win

Published: Dec 28, 2014 at 08:34 AM

MINNEAPOLIS -- Teddy Bridgewater threw the go-ahead 44-yard touchdown pass to Adam Thielen in the third quarter, guiding the Minnesota Vikings past Chicago 13-9 on Sunday to put one more blemish on a forgettable year for the Bears.

Blair Walsh kicked two field goals, Audie Cole had 11 tackles in his first start of the season and the Vikings (7-9) ended coach Mike Zimmer's first year on a winning note.

Jay Cutler returned from a one-game benching with 172 yards on 23-for-36 passing without a fumble or an interception, but he rarely threw long and the offense was off all afternoon.

The Bears (5-11) finished with their worst record in 10 years, perhaps the last game for coach Marc Trestman.

