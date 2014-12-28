Vikings add to Bears' woes with win

MINNEAPOLIS -- Teddy Bridgewater threw the go-ahead 44-yard touchdown pass to Adam Thielen in the third quarter, guiding the Minnesota Vikings past Chicago 13-9 on Sunday to put one more blemish on a forgettable year for the Bears.
Blair Walsh kicked two field goals, Audie Cole had 11 tackles in his first start of the season and the Vikings (7-9) ended coach Mike Zimmer's first year on a winning note.
Jay Cutler returned from a one-game benching with 172 yards on 23-for-36 passing without a fumble or an interception, but he rarely threw long and the offense was off all afternoon.
The Bears (5-11) finished with their worst record in 10 years, perhaps the last game for coach Marc Trestman.
Copyright 2014 by The Associated Press