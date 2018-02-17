Around the NFL

Vikings add former Raiders OC Todd Downing to staff

Published: Feb 17, 2018 at 01:42 PM

The Minnesota Vikings didn't waste much time reloading after Pat Shurmur's departure.

Less than two weeks after adding one of the hottest assistant coaches in the league -- John DeFilippo -- to replace Shurmur as their offensive coordinator, the Vikingsare adding Todd Downing as a senior offensive assistant, the team announced on Monday.

Adam Caplan was first to report the news.

Downing, who served as the Oakland Raiders' offensive coordinator this past season, has an impressive NFL resume despite being just 37 years old. Downing coached quarterbacks for the Lions (2010-2013), Bills (2014) and Raiders (2015-2016) prior to moving into the OC role in Oakland last year.

Downing broke into the NFL coaching ranks as a football systems analyst with Minnesota in 2003.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Raiders plan to release veteran RB Kenyan Drake

The Raiders plan to release running back Kenyan Drake, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported, per a source informed of the situation.

news

Giants rookie Kayvon Thibodeaux suffered sprained MCL in preseason game vs. Bengals

Giants rookie pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux will likely miss three weeks after suffering a sprained MCL during New York's preseason game against the Bengals, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday.

news

Panthers name Baker Mayfield as starting quarterback for 2022 season

Baker Mayfield has been named the Panthers starting quarterback for Week 1 of the 2022 season, the team announced Monday.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Aug. 22

The Commanders activated tight end Logan Thomas (knee) from the physically unable to perform list on Monday. Find out what other news NFL.com is tracking from today's games.

news

Raiders trade QB Nick Mullens to Vikings for conditional 2024 seventh-round pick

NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Monday that the Vikings are acquiring Nick Mullens from the Las Vegas Raiders in exchange for a conditional 2024 seventh-round pick.

news

Bills rookie punter Matt Araiza wins job after release of Matt Haack

The Bills announced Monday the release of punter Matt Haack, which gives the starting job to rookie Matt Araiza.

news

Tom Brady returns to Buccaneers facility, practices after extended absence

Bucs QB Tom Brady is back in the building and will practice on Monday, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero report.

news

Titans' Mike Vrabel 'encouraged' by rookie WR Treylon Burks' play despite lone preseason catch

Titans rookie wide receiver Treylon Burks is not exactly lighting up the stat sheet through two preseason games, but head coach Mike Vrabel has liked what he's seen from his first-round pick.

news

Pete Carroll not putting a timeline on QB battle between Geno Smith, Drew Lock: 'I'm going to take the time it takes to figure it out'

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said there is no "date pressure" when he needs to announce a starting quarterback.

news

Ravens impressive rookie TE Isaiah Likely has 'made the most' of his opportunities

Baltimore Ravens rookie tight end Isaiah Likely had eight receptions for 100 yards and a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

news

Giants rookie DL Kayvon Thibodeaux suffers knee injury, to undergo tests Monday

Kayvon Thibodeaux's second preseason game ended prematurely Sunday night due to injury. The Giants rookie was ruled out after suffering a knee injury early in the second quarter against the Bengals.

news

Packers LT David Bakhtiari (knee) comes off PUP list: 'It's been the journey that I've had to attack'

Green Bay Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari participated in individual drills Sunday after being removed from the physically unable to perform list. The two-time All-Pro missed all but 27 snaps of the 2021 season.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE