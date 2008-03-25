Vikings add depth on defense, sign two players

Published: Mar 25, 2008 at 10:31 AM

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. -- The Minnesota Vikings signed linebacker Heath Farwell and cornerback Benny Sapp to one-year deals on Tuesday.

Farwell, a restricted free agent, has been a special teams star for the Vikings for the last three seasons. He had 32 special-teams tackles last year, which is the third highest total in franchise history.

Sapp played the last four years in Kansas City. He will provide some depth at cornerback behind starters Antoine Winfield and Cedric Griffin. Sapp was the Chiefs' third cornerback last season, behind starters Ty Law and Patrick Surtain.

