Vikings acquire needed WR Camarillo, ship CB Sapp to Dolphins

The Vikings acquired wideout Greg Camarillo from the Miami Dolphins in exchange for cornerback Benny Sapp on Wednesday, one day after signing veteran free-agent receiver Javon Walker. The Vikingsreportedly also explored a trade for San Diego Chargers holdout Vincent Jackson but balked at the Pro Bowl pass-catcher's contract demands.
The deal between Minnesota and Miami is contingent upon both players passing physicals.
The Vikings had little choice but to add depth: Pro Bowl pick Sidney Ricewill miss at least the first half of the season after having hip surgery Monday, and Percy Harvin hasn't practiced much because of recurring migraines, leaving quarterback Brett Favre without his top two targets with just two weeks left in the preseason.
Camarillo rebounded from a torn anterior cruciate ligament in 2008 to catch 105 passes for 1,165 yards and two touchdowns over the last two years. He is more of a slot receiver than a deep threat, which would make him a more realistic fit to replace Harvin than the 6-foot-4 Rice, whose leaping ability and athleticism contributed to a breakout season last year.
The sure-handed Camarillo didn't drop a pass last season.
"We have to get on board together rather quickly, obviously," Favre said after practice Wednesday, referring to a handful of new receivers he must get to know before the Sept. 9 season opener against the New Orleans Saints. "It will be tougher. I'm not going to sit here and lie to you. It will be tougher than we had hoped. So we've got our work cut out for us."
Harvin returned to practice Wednesday for the first time since he collapsed during a workout last week. He was taken by ambulance to the hospital, remained there overnight and didn't travel with the team to San Francisco for Sunday night's preseason game.
Harvin had some additional tests performed this week, but it's still impossible to predict when the headaches will resurface, and tests are still being done. He missed one game during the regular season last year, but he still racked up more than 2,000 total yards and won the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award.
In Miami, Camarillo became expendable with the offseason acquisition of Pro Bowl pick Brandon Marshall. The Dolphins also have Brian Hartline and Davone Bess at receiver.
"It happened to work out good for both teams," Dolphins coach Tony Sparano said. "I don't think from our standpoint you give away a Greg Camarillo if you don't feel like you're getting value in return. And vice versa."
Camarillo was a starter the past two years. He made 50 catches for 552 yards and no touchdowns last season, but he'll be best remembered in Miami for his 64-yard touchdown catch in overtime against the Baltimore Ravens for the Dolphins' lone victory in 2007.
Sapp will provide depth for Miami at cornerback behind second-year starters Vontae Davis and Sean Smith. Veteran cornerback Will Allen is coming back from knee surgery and recently underwent a follow-up arthroscopic procedure, and he's expected to be sidelined until at least the end of the preseason.
Sapp played in all 16 games for Minnesota last season and started seven when Antoine Winfield went down with a foot injury. Sapp filled in admirably, but he fell behind youngsters Asher Allen and Chris Cook early in training camp in the race for the nickel job.
"You get a guy that has some position flexibility," Sparano said of Sapp. "He's played corner and started some games at corner in this league, handled a large number of plays last season, played in some playoff games and also plays inside in the nickel. I think he has a little bit of position flex in that way and plays special teams."
