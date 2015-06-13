Vikings' A.P. feels the love at 'Adrian Peterson Day'

Minnesota's star running back was honored in his hometown on Saturday during "Adrian Peterson Day," an event that comes just weeks after A.P. returned to the Vikings after missing almost all of last season on an indictment of reckless or negligent injury to a child.
"Home, man," Peterson said, per Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press. "It's so many people before the fame that supported me. ... It says a lot. The people, they know my personality. They know what kind of heart I have. They have been around me my entire life. These are the people that actually know me, so it feels good (for them) to be supportive of my family."
A.P. acknowledged that the ninth "Adrian Peterson Day" -- with a sign reading: "We got your back" -- held a distinct feel from the previous eight.
"I guess maybe a little differently," Peterson said. "Definitely, getting some more encouraging words and just seeing the support and the people who are out here and are supporting you and never stopped supporting you. Yeah, it's a little different."
Vikings running backs coach Kirby Wilson told Around The NFL on Thursday that Peterson looks "extremely explosive" in practice and "still has electric foot speed," saying: "I don't see any difference from the guy who left here X amount of months ago." Peterson was also thrilled to hear offensive coordinator Norv Turner say that the 30-year-old runner looks like he hasn't missed a day.
"It feels good (unlike) the kind of comments you normally hear from other media sources and just people in general, 'He's been out a year,'" Peterson said. "(When) one of the best offensive minds who ever coached says he hasn't missed a day, it felt good to be honest. But I worked hard. I had a lot of time obviously to keep my body in shape and it showed."
