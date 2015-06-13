 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Vikings' A.P. feels the love at 'Adrian Peterson Day'

Published: Jun 13, 2015 at 07:27 AM
Sessler_Marc
Marc Sessler

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

There's no debate over Adrian Peterson in Palestine, Texas.

Minnesota's star running back was honored in his hometown on Saturday during "Adrian Peterson Day," an event that comes just weeks after A.P. returned to the Vikings after missing almost all of last season on an indictment of reckless or negligent injury to a child.

"Home, man," Peterson said, per Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press. "It's so many people before the fame that supported me. ... It says a lot. The people, they know my personality. They know what kind of heart I have. They have been around me my entire life. These are the people that actually know me, so it feels good (for them) to be supportive of my family."

A.P. acknowledged that the ninth "Adrian Peterson Day" -- with a sign reading: "We got your back" -- held a distinct feel from the previous eight.

"I guess maybe a little differently," Peterson said. "Definitely, getting some more encouraging words and just seeing the support and the people who are out here and are supporting you and never stopped supporting you. Yeah, it's a little different."

Vikings running backs coach Kirby Wilson told Around The NFL on Thursday that Peterson looks "extremely explosive" in practice and "still has electric foot speed," saying: "I don't see any difference from the guy who left here X amount of months ago." Peterson was also thrilled to hear offensive coordinator Norv Turner say that the 30-year-old runner looks like he hasn't missed a day.

"It feels good (unlike) the kind of comments you normally hear from other media sources and just people in general, 'He's been out a year,'" Peterson said. "(When) one of the best offensive minds who ever coached says he hasn't missed a day, it felt good to be honest. But I worked hard. I had a lot of time obviously to keep my body in shape and it showed."

The latest Around The NFL Podcast welcomes Jeff Darlington to discuss minicamp stories, and Conor Orr calls in for the debut of a new segment. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Viewership for Round 1 of 2024 NFL Draft surpasses 2023

Round 1 coverage of the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit was seen by an average audience of 12.1 million viewers last night -- up plus-6% versus Round 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft (11.4 million) and the highest Round 1 viewership since 2021.
news

Bengals select Michigan DT Kris Jenkins, son of four-time Pro Bowler, with No. 49 pick in 2024 NFL Draft

Cincinnati helped fill the D.J. Reader-sized hole on its defensive line in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft. The Bengals selected Michigan defensive tackle Kris Jenkins with the No. 49 overall pick.
news

Panthers trade up, take Texas RB Jonathon Brooks with pick No. 46 of 2024 NFL Draft

The Carolina Panthers traded up to select Texas running back Jonathon Brooks with the No. 46 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday night in Detroit after completing a deal with the Indianapolis Colts.
news

Patriots select Washington WR Ja'Lynn Polk with pick No. 37 in 2024 NFL Draft

The New England Patriots selected Washington wide receiver Ja'Lynn Polk with the No. 37 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft on Friday in Detroit.
news

Chargers trade up, select Georgia wide receiver Ladd McConkey with No. 34 pick in 2024 NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Chargers traded up to select Georgia wide receiver Ladd McConkey with the No. 34 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday night in Detroit after completing a deal with the New England Patriots.
news

Bills select Florida State wide receiver Keon Coleman with No. 33 overall pick in 2024 NFL Draft 

The Buffalo Bills selected Florida State wide receiver Keon Coleman with the No. 33 overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft. 
news

Michael Penix Jr. had 'a very good conversation' with Falcons QB Kirk Cousins on draft night

Upon his introduction in Atlanta on Friday, Michael Penix Jr. told reporters that he and Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins "had a very good conversation" on draft night.
news

NFL to give players option to wear Guardian Caps during regular-season games

The NFL announced on Friday that players will be permitted to wear Guardian Caps during regular-season games in an effort to increase player health and safety and prevent head injuries.
news

Rams QB Matthew Stafford seeking adjusted contract with more guaranteed money

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is seeking an adjustment to his contract that would provide him with more guaranteed money beyond the 2024 season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday.
news

2024 NFL Draft Buzz: Latest league news, rumors ahead of Friday's Round 2, 3

Could the 49ers still trade wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk or Deebo Samuel? Will the Bills finally make a pick at No. 33 or trade again? There's plenty of draft buzz heading into Day 2.
news

Broncos coach Sean Payton on drafting Bo Nix: 'When you watch him, it's pretty calming'

After selecting Oregon quarterback Bo Nix with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, Broncos head coach Sean Payton says "it's pretty calming" watching Nix play.
news

Caleb Williams sets goal of 'immortality' with Bears: 'Only way to reach that is winning championships'

Caleb Williams' historic selection by the Chicago Bears is one both the player and the club hope is the impetus to turning the franchise's recent fortunes around.