Vikings-49ers: NFC Divisional Round preview

On Saturday afternoon, a healthy Garoppolo and the top-seeded Niners will play host to a reclaimed Cousins and the wild-card Vikings in the first playoff game played at Santa Clara's Levi's Stadium. Technically, Super Bowl 50 was also held at the Big Bellbottom, but for the storied 49ers, Saturday will be the true start of something new, their reintroduction to January football after five long seasons away. The Niners reached this point in the calendar in the third year of the Kyle Shanahan-John Lynch experiment after two seasons of inconsistent quarterbacking (i.e. who was quarterbacking), underwhelming defense and injury woes. The injury bug hasn't left the building -- just ask Joe Staley, Mike McGlinchey, Kyle Juszczyk, Dee Ford and Kwon Alexander, the latter two of whom are efforting comebacks this weekend. But San Francisco got its first full season in 2019 out of Garoppolo, who found reliable dance partners in rookie receiver Deebo Samuel and midseason acquisition Emmanuel Sanders, and saw Robert Saleh's defense turn a major corner thanks to the addition of Ford, Alexander and Nick Bosa and the resurgence of Richard Sherman's secondary. San Francisco lost just three games in 2019, its best result since 2011, but all three defeats came on the final score. If not for the last-second heroics of rookie linebacker Dre Greenlaw in the Niners' season-finale win over the Seahawks, San Francisco might have lost four and been on the road this weekend, or worse. Yet, for all the close games the Niners drop, they win just as many.