Vikes WR Rice downplays injury rumors, says he's on the mend

Published: Jul 08, 2010 at 10:44 AM

The agent for Sidney Rice, Drew Rosenhaus, said on Thursday that his client has a lingering hip injury from the playoffs but that he hopes to be ready when the Minnesota Vikings open the regular season against the New Orleans Saints on Sept. 9.

Rice subsequently put fears to rest when he told the The Star Tribune on Thursday, "Everything is alright. I'll be ready to go at camp ... We had it looked at [by doctors] and no surgery." 

"I'll be ready to buckle it up at the start," he said. "We'll just watch it as camp goes on. But I'll be ready."

Rosenhaus tweeted the update on Thursday in response to rumors that Rice suffered from a groin injury requiring surgery.

He said Rice "does not anticipate that this injury will require surgery and he's hopeful that he will be fully healthy for the start of the season."

"I can run," Rice told the newspaper. "I'm jogging and sprinting. I'm just not doing a lot of cutting and different things like that. The doctors feel this is the best thing."

Rice, 23, had a breakout season teaming with Brett Favre in 2009. He caught 83 passes for 1,312 yards and eight touchdowns to help the Vikings reach the NFC championship game, which they lost to the Saints31-28 in overtime.

Following the 2009 season, Rice was named to his first Pro Bowl.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ben Roethlisberger ready to tackle new offense, says arm feels 'fresher' this year

Last offseason, ﻿Ben Roethlisberger﻿ was rehabbing from elbow surgery on his throwing arm. This year, the Pittsburgh Steelers QB is back to a normal routine, giving his arm more rest.
news

Fred Warner expects to blitz more under new 49ers DC DeMeco Ryans

After becoming the NFL's highest-paid ILB, Fred Warner expects to bring a new element of his game under new 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans.
news

Ex-Seahawks LB Shaquem Griffin visiting Dolphins

Ex-Seahawks linebacker ﻿Shaquem Griffin﻿ is visiting the Miami Dolphins on Friday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports, per a source. 
news

Buccaneers receive Super Bowl LV rings in private ceremony

The Buccaneers' offseason-long celebration added yet another shining moment on Thursday night.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW