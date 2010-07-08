Vikes WR Rice downplays injury rumors, says he's on the mend

The agent for Sidney Rice, Drew Rosenhaus, said on Thursday that his client has a lingering hip injury from the playoffs but that he hopes to be ready when the Minnesota Vikings open the regular season against the New Orleans Saints on Sept. 9.
Rice subsequently put fears to rest when he told the The Star Tribune on Thursday, "Everything is alright. I'll be ready to go at camp ... We had it looked at [by doctors] and no surgery."
"I'll be ready to buckle it up at the start," he said. "We'll just watch it as camp goes on. But I'll be ready."
Rosenhaus tweeted the update on Thursday in response to rumors that Rice suffered from a groin injury requiring surgery.
He said Rice "does not anticipate that this injury will require surgery and he's hopeful that he will be fully healthy for the start of the season."
"I can run," Rice told the newspaper. "I'm jogging and sprinting. I'm just not doing a lot of cutting and different things like that. The doctors feel this is the best thing."
The Associated Press contributed to this report.