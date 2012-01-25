Vikes willing to build on Metrodome site to stay in Twin Cities

Wilf and team officials met privately with Gov. Mark Dayton, several state lawmakers, Minneapolis mayor R.T. Rybak and others to discuss tearing down the Metrodome and rebuilding there. The meeting came after several days in which the team's bid for public funding appeared on the brink of falling apart, at least for the year, as Dayton proclaimed two other site options unworkable and Wilf was said to be frustrated that a proposal to build in suburban Arden Hills had been discarded.