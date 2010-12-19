Vikes' Kluwe worried by 'unplayable' TCF Bank Stadium field

Minnesota Vikings punter Chris Kluwetook to Twitter on Sunday and described the field conditions at the University of Minnesota's TCF Bank Stadium as "unplayable."
The Vikings are schedule to play the Chicago Bears there Monday night because of last week's roof collapse at the Metrodome. The Vikings and the NFL have worked around the clock to clear 20-inch snow drifts from the field, but concerns persist about the safety of playing on a mostly frozen surface without any type of heating aparatus to thaw the field.
"Serious time -- All respect to the people that cleared the field and got it ready, you did an amazing job. That being said, it's unplayable," Kluwe tweeted after the Vikings practiced on the field for the first time Sunday.
Added Kluwe: "The field is as hard as concrete an hour and a half after they took the tarp off, and anyone that hits their head is getting a concussion."
Kluwe went on to call the NFL's stance on player safety "hypocritical" and predicted that Monday's game would be a "trainwreck."
Kluwe later posted that he had been asked to stop tweeting about the field conditions.
Despite Kluwe's comments, Vikings coach Leslie Frazier praised the efforts to ready the field -- the team said 40,000 cubic yards of snow had been removed from the field and stands -- and expressed confidence in its safety.
"A great job by the people that have worked on it all week long," Frazier told the team's official site. "It really seems to me that there are going to be safe conditions. It's not something that our players have to be concerned about. We can just go out and play football, so it should be good for both teams."