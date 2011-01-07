Vikes' Kevin Williams, Panthers' Kalil added to Pro Bowl roster

Two changes were made to the NFC Pro Bowl roster Friday, with Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Kevin Williams and Carolina Panthers center Ryan Kalil added as injury replacements for Detroit Lions rookie Ndamukong Suh and New York Giants center Shaun O'Hara.
Williams will appear in the Pro Bowl for the fifth consecutive season and the sixth time in his eight-year NFL career. He had only one sack this season, finishing with 39 tackles, nine tackles for loss, 10 passes defended and one forced fumble while starting in all 16 games.
Williams and running back Adrian Peterson will represent the Vikings at the Jan. 30 all-star game in Hawaii. Williams has 49.5 sacks in his career, the most among defensive tackles since he entered the league in 2003.
This will be the second consecutive Pro Bowl appearance for Kalil and the first time the Panthers have had two offensive linemen selected in the same year. Tackle Jordan Gross is a starter.
Kalil started in all 16 games this season and is set to be a free agent this spring.
O'Hara said last week that he might need surgery to repair an Achilles' tendon injury.
