Vikes' Kevin Williams, Panthers' Kalil added to Pro Bowl roster

Published: Jan 07, 2011 at 04:47 AM

Two changes were made to the NFC Pro Bowl roster Friday, with Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Kevin Williams and Carolina Panthers center Ryan Kalil added as injury replacements for Detroit Lions rookie Ndamukong Suh and New York Giants center Shaun O'Hara.

The Vikings announced the news of Williams' addition. Suh is having shoulder surgery.

Williams will appear in the Pro Bowl for the fifth consecutive season and the sixth time in his eight-year NFL career. He had only one sack this season, finishing with 39 tackles, nine tackles for loss, 10 passes defended and one forced fumble while starting in all 16 games.

Williams and running back Adrian Peterson will represent the Vikings at the Jan. 30 all-star game in Hawaii. Williams has 49.5 sacks in his career, the most among defensive tackles since he entered the league in 2003.

This will be the second consecutive Pro Bowl appearance for Kalil and the first time the Panthers have had two offensive linemen selected in the same year. Tackle Jordan Gross is a starter.

Kalil started in all 16 games this season and is set to be a free agent this spring.

O'Hara said last week that he might need surgery to repair an Achilles' tendon injury.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Jaguars WR Christian Kirk speeds past Saints for 44-yard game-winner: 'I don't think I ran that fast since college'

With the Jaguars having become a toothless prowl, quarterback ﻿Trevor Lawrence﻿ was just looking for a spark. He found ﻿Christian Kirk﻿ -- and 44 yards later Jacksonville had the touchdown that would hold for the game-winner in a 31-24 victory over the Saints. 
news

2023 NFL season, Week 7: What We Learned from Jaguars' win over Saints on Thursday night

Trevor Lawrence hit Christian Kirk for a 44-yard game-winning touchdown and the Jacksonville Jaguars defense held off Derek Carr and the New Orleans Saints for a 31-24 victory on Thursday night. 
news

Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy on lack of production: 'Whole lot of stuff that you've got to go through as a receiver to be successful'

Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy's production has been lacking and then some this season. On Thursday, the wideout noted that stats can be deceiving and looking at the film shows his true worth. 
news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Field and Stream, late Sunday matchup previews

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back with writer Matt Okada to talk about his top waiver wire targets heading into week 7, but first the guys answer some questions from listeners.