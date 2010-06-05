Vikes' Henderson targets return by camp; Hutchinson to miss OTAs

Recovering Minnesota Vikings middle linebacker E.J. Henderson says he's confident he will be ready to participate when training camp starts in eight weeks.
Henderson said Friday the rehabilitation from surgery to repair his broken left leg is "right on track" and that he sees no reason why it's not realistic for him to be in the starting lineup for the season opener at New Orleans on Sept. 9.
Henderson promises he'll be on the field when two-a-day practices begin in late July, but acknowledges his level of activity will be up to the coaches.
Henderson had a titanium rod inserted after breaking his femur, the body's largest bone, at Arizona last Dec. 6. He says he's had no setbacks and that his biggest challenge is regaining muscle memory in his legs.
The *Star Tribune* reported Friday that seven-time Pro Bowl guard Steve Hutchinson won't participate in any of the team's OTAs following offseason shoulder surgery. The injury dates back to the middle of last season, according to the newspaper, but didn't force Hutchinson to miss any games. He's reportedly expected to be healthy when training camp opens next month.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.