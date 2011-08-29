Vikes DT Williams finally practices, has sights set on opener

Notes: Frazier said on Monday that rookie quarterback Christian Ponder will start Thursday's game against Houston, with Joe Webb likely playing the second half as the two battle for the backup job behind starter Donovan McNabb, who will not play in the preseason finale. ... Former Vikings offensive lineman Bryant McKinnie announced Monday that he has decided to donate the furniture and appliances from his Eden Prairie home to a local charity. McKinnie was released early in training camp after reporting overweight, and was signed last week by the Baltimore Ravens.