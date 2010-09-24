Vikes cornerbacks Cook, Griffin ready to return to action

The Minnesota Vikings have cornerbacks Chris Cook and Cedric Griffin listed as questionable for Detroit on Sunday, but both say they're ready for their first action of the season.
Griffin tore the ACL in his left knee in the NFC title game in January. Cook, a rookie, had surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee on Aug. 29.
Cook went all-out in practice Friday for the third straight day and says he feels great.
Griffin was limited in practice all week. He says he's getting more snaps with the defense in practice and feels like he's close to returning.
Backup defensive tackle Jimmy Kennedy is the only other Vikings player listed as questionable for the game. He has not played this year because of a knee injury.
Percy Harvin was listed as probable with a hip injury the Vikings WR aggravated against the Dolphins last Sunday. Harvin returned to practice Thursday after sitting out Wednesday's session with a migraine.
For the Lions, WR Nate Burleson (ankle) and LB Zack Follett (concussion) have been ruled out for Sunday's game after missing practice Friday.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.