Vikes chose youth over experience, cut Cook, Dugan, Farwell

After starting at right tackle for two seasons, Cook was a reliable utility man for the last two, capable of playing any of the five spots on the line in a pinch. The Vikings kept 10 offensive linemen, but Cook and Chris DeGeare, a fifth-round draft pick last year, were let go. Two holdovers from last year's practice squad -- guard Seth Olsen and tackle Patrick Brown -- made the team. So did a pair of rookies, tackle DeMarcus Love and center Brandon Fusco, a sixth-round draft pick from Division II Slippery Rock.