Viewer's Choice: Pick your favorite America's Game

How did **Joe Theismann** earn the respect of his teammates during the players' strike? What was defensive tackle **Dave Butz**'s game-day superstition while driving to the stadium? How did Theismann and coach **Joe Gibbs** finally see eye-to-eye prior to the 1982 season? The story of the 1982 Redskins is told through the eyes of Theismann, guard **Russ Grimm** and tight end **Rick Walker**, who provide an intimate portrait of how these players became Super Bowl champions. Narrated by **Alec Baldwin**.