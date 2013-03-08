Victor Cruz will draw interest as RFA; Carson Palmer to be cut?

The excitement over free agency will carry us into the weekend. And by Tuesday, fans and reporters (oh, and probably players and teams) will be fully amped. Yet the way the relatively flat salary cap has affected things, the period of activity almost certainly will be for the Sean Smiths, Mike Wallaces and Paul Krugers of the world. By Friday, as one agent told me, "It's expected to shut down." When the big-name guys are locked up, plan on an awkward silence. That's when the mid-level free agents -- the five-year veterans who are solid starters but wanted a little more on the open market -- realize the money just isn't there. That's when they'll wonder if they should've taken their team's last best offer, even if it was below what they wanted. It's when veterans will be walking back to their teams and making nice. It's why you see players like Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Tyson Jackson take a pay cut, knowing the free-agent money won't be there. Same with Giants cornerback Corey Webster. This year, it might be better to take what you can get, as the NFL seems to be headed to a place where there are big-time stars, low-paid rookies ... and not much in between. Does it not feel weird to anyone else that so many notable players have been cut (John Abraham, Chris Canty) and only safety George Wilson has signed on with a new team? "It is probably better to get the deal done early and with someone who values you (like your current team) than rolling the dice and thinking the grass is greener," the agent told me. "If you aren't signed to a money deal by Friday, you better get something done, because the wells are not very deep and they are already starting to dry up."