Victor Cruz visits Carolina Panthers fresh off release

Cruz was cut by the Giants on Feb. 13 after seven seasons in New York that began with an out-of-nowhere preseason campaign in 2010. The receiver dealt with injury-related struggles in 2014 and 2015, but bounced back to catch 39 passes for 586 yards and a touchdown as a third option in New York's receiving corps in 2016. The season was a disappointing end to Cruz's time as a Giant, but proved he still could hack it, which should have at least a handful of needy teams lining up to speak with him about potential employment.