 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Victor Cruz to undergo season-ending calf surgery

Published: Nov 16, 2015 at 02:23 AM

Victor Cruz will not play this season.

The Giants wideout, who missed a majority of the 2014 season with a torn patellar tendon, announced Monday that he was undergoing calf surgery. The team placed him on season-ending injured reserve on Tuesday.

"This hurts, mainly because I worked so hard to come back from the patellar tendon surgery," Cruz said in a video posted by Uninterrupted.com. "And I fought hard, day in and day out. Rehab, physical work, strength work, I felt like I was back to 100 percent. And then the calf happens and it's a tough thing to go through. It's a tough thing to go through emotionally and physically but I know God has a plan for me. I know I have to retool my brain and retool my body to get back to 100 percent."

Cruz said he's excited for the challenge, but "it's a tough time for me and my family ... we were so excited about coming back and being a part of something special this year and being a special player individually. It's out of my control, certain things just happen to your body you just can't explain."

After noting that he was "addicted to the process," an emotional Cruz signed off until next season.

Before the 2015 campaign started, and even before the calf injury, we noted that the Cruz-Odell Beckham tag team this season was a pipe dream. A torn patellar tendon is a brutal, grueling injury that can have ripple effects throughout the lower body. While the Giants maintain that the two are not related, it's hard to imagine this calf injury surfacing out of thin air.

There was a brief period during training camp when Cruz looked like the Giants receiver of old. He was putting together layered cuts and quick-burst movements, but that was only a flicker. In a career bookmarked by setbacks and pitfalls, Cruz has another obstacle to overcome.

Counting him out would be foolish, of course. Cruz already realized the NFL dream, going from near college dropout and undrafted free agent to NFL playmaker and megastar.

The only question now will be what kind of faith the Giants show in this process. With potential turnover on the horizon and with Cruz's deal now out of guaranteed money, we'll see just how confident they are in the Pro Bowler.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Bengals QB Joe Burrow breaks down past success against Chiefs: 'I think we're built to beat them'

Speaking this week during the New Heights' live podcast, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow broke down why he's had success against the Chiefs where others have not, looking back fondly at the battles between two of the AFC's recent behemoths.
news

QB Jared Goff says being traded to Lions 'was the greatest thing that ever happened to me' 

Jared Goff was sent off to the Detroit Lions in 2021 with low expectations, but looking back on it he's pleased with how everything played out -- both for his career and his development as a person.
news

Commanders LB Frankie Luvu praised by new teammates for energy: 'Frankie's a dog'

Since signing with the Commanders last month, linebacker Frankie Luvu has been the subject of abundant praise from both old friends and new teammates in Washington.
news

Rams set to snap seven-year streak without first-round selection

The Rams are slated to make a first-round selection for the first time since 2016. Should Los Angeles hold on to its first-rounder and make the pick April 25 in Detroit, it will snap the second-longest streak without an opening-round selection in the common draft era.
news

Packers DT Kenny Clark: New defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley will 'allow us to be way more disruptive'

The Packers defense has for so long been a case of broad talent, limited execution. Green Bay's introduction of Jeff Hafley is meant to change that, and defensive tackle Kenny Clark believes the new coordinator will specifically let the defensive line amp up the aggression.
news

Cowboys' John Fassel on Micah Parsons returning kicks: 'He would be fantastic'

Discussing the upcoming changes to kickoffs, Cowboys special teams coordinator John Fassel admitted he'd love to have the playmaking Micah Parsons back to return kicks, but he knows that's truly fantasy football.
news

Dion Dawkins: Stefon Diggs trade was 'haymaker,' but I know Bills 'know what they're doing'

Despite Buffalo's big decision to trade Stefon Diggs, offensive tackle Dion Dawkins has full faith in the Bills and believes the organization know what it's doing in order to stay competitive for a Super Bowl.
news

Bengals QB Joe Burrow confident he's put in work to 'make sure I'm healthy' 

Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow is progressing in his return from last year's season-ending wrist injury. Burrow recently said that he's confident he's done what he needs to do to make sure he's healthy.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, April 12

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Christian Wilkins appreciates seeing Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa's growth along career-best season

New Raiders DT Christian Wilkins feels fortunate to have had a front-row seat to Tua Tagovailoa's growth during a 2023 season where the Dolphins QB led the league in passing yards.
news

Panthers DC Ejiro Evero already likes what he sees from revamped defense

Armed with a revamped defense, Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero is sensing a culture shift in Carolina that could produce a jump in the 2024 season.
news

Tom Brady 'not opposed' to NFL return if team calls

Tom Brady, who made a appearance on the DeepCut podcast with Vic Blends, says he's "not opposed" to a return to the NFL if a team calls him.