Victor Cruz signs one-year contract with Bears

Published: May 25, 2017 at 07:22 AM
Jeremy Bergman

The Chicago Bears continue to add to their collection of veteran wide receivers.

Former Giants wide receiver Victor Cruz signed with the team on a one-year deal, the Bears announced. Cruz celebrated the news with a slick photoshop.

News of the move was first reported by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Kimberly Jones.

Since being released by the Giants in mid-February, Cruz had garnered interest from the Bears, Jaguars and Ravens, but only met with Chicago. His unceremonious departure from Big Blue continued to bother him as he went unsigned throughout the offseason, even up until this week when he told a radio show that his dip in production down the stretch in 2016 was due to the Giants' front office intentionally sabotaging his season.

Cruz is the fourth notable wide receiver to join the Bears this offseason. Chicago has signed former Steelers wideout Markus Wheaton, former Titans receiver Kendall Wright and Cruz's ex-teammate Rueben Randle to complement Kevin White and Cameron Meredith.

There's no telling whether Cruz will find his footing in Chicago's deep but competitive receiving corps; that's for a spicy training camp battle to decide. But his signing in the Windy City allows for the wide receiver to rewrite his career with a rebuilding unit after multiple injury-addled seasons with the Giants.

