Victor Cruz's 57-yard TD helps N.Y. Giants cruise past Pittsburgh Steelers

Tomlin's bigger concern was the wave of unusual mistakes in a game the felt like an extended scrimmage that happened to have more than 50,000 people in attendance. Pittsburgh's special teams gave up a blocked punt, and a botched handoff in the end zone in the second half turned into a safety. The Steelers also committed seven penalties -- compared to just three for New York -- and generated little after Roethlisberger went to the sideline to trade his helmet for a baseball cap.