Victor Cruz out, Jon Beason doubtful for Giants

Published: Sep 18, 2015 at 07:10 AM
The New York Giants will battle the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday minus the services of Victor Cruz.

The veteran wide receiver was ruled out Friday with the nagging calf injury that sidelined him all preseason and kept him out of last week's opener against Dallas.

The team also announced that linebacker Jon Beason is doubtful because of a knee injury. Beason's absence won't help a defense that comprehensively crumbled in the final minutes against the Cowboys.

Cruz's absence means that starter Odell Beckham Jr. will see plenty of time alongside Rueben Randle, with Preston Parker manning the slot. Special-teams ace Dwayne Harris also played snaps at receiver last week for a passing attack that amassed just 190 yards through the air against Big D.

It's fuzzy when Cruz will play again and it feels like ages since we've seen him suit up. Once he does, the Giants have a chance to do something special through the air.

