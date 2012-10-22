Victor Cruz of New York Giants is GMC Moment of the Week

Published: Oct 22, 2012 at 05:27 PM

New York Giants WR Victor Cruz scored late in the fourth quarter on a 77-yard touchdown catch which gave the Giants a vital 27-23 division win. His effort earned him the GMC Never Say Never Moment of the Week for games played on Oct. 18-22, the NFL announced Friday. The GMC Never Say Never Moment of the Week is the best moment or play of the week that represents determination and perseverance.

The New York Giants' dynamic duo of QB Eli Manning and Cruz continue to rise to the occasion at the most crucial times. After QB Robert Griffin III gave the Washington Redskins a lead with a minute and a half left, Cruz and Manning answered with a 77-yard touchdown which gave the Giants a vital 27-23 division win.

After the regular season, fans will have a chance to determine the GMC Never Say Never Moment of the Year, from among the 17 weekly winners. Fans can vote for the winner and enter for a chance to win a trip to Super Bowl XLVII on NFL.com/gmc throughout the month of January.

NEVER SAY NEVER MOMENT NOMINEES

Tom Brady, New England Patriots

Brady brings Patriots back into first place: It appeared that for the second consecutive week the New England Patriots wouldn't be able to hang on to a double-digit lead in the fourth quarter. The New York Jets had the Patriots in a dire situation late, after kicker Nick Folk put New York up by three with less than two minutes left. QB Tom Brady was unnerved and carefully drove the Patriots to the tying field goal as time expired. Brady then led another scoring drive to open overtime, leading the Patriots to what wound up to be the winning kick by K Stephen Gostkowski.

Victor Cruz, New York Giants

Cruz helps Giants survive scare vs. Redskins: As QB Robert Griffin III continues to evolve into one of the game's most exciting players, the New York Giants' dynamic duo of QB Eli Manning and WR Victor Cruz continue to rise to the occasion at the most crucial times. After RG3 gave the Washington Redskins a lead with a minute and a half left, Cruz and Manning answered with a 77-yard touchdown that gave the Giants a vital 27-23 division win.

Matt Hasselbeck, Tennessee Titans

Hasselbeck helps Titans win again in final minute: For the second consecutive week, veteran QB Matt Hasselbeck delivered in the clutch when the Tennessee Titans faced a fourth-quarter deficit. On Sunday in Orchard Park, N.Y., Hasselbeck used nearly two of the game's final three minutes to eliminate a six-point deficit and earn the Titans a 35-34 victory over the Buffalo Bills with a 15-yard winning touchdown pass to WR Nate Washington on fourth down.

NFLPA_for_white_inside.jpg
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Vikings legend, Pro Football Hall of Famer Mick Tingelhoff dies at 81

Center Mick Tingelhoff played in 240 straight games for the Vikings, earning six Pro Bowl nods. Tingelhoff has passed away at the age of 81.
news

Chiefs S Tyrann Mathieu activated off reserve/COVID-19 list

Tyrann Mathieu, who previously tested positive for COVID-19 and was placed on the reserve/COVID-19, was activated on Saturday, but his status for the Chiefs' Week 1 game against the Cleveland Browns remains uncertain as NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported the team wants to monitor Mathieu before deciding on whether he'll play.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Saturday, Sept. 11

News and notes on injuries and transactions from Saturday of Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season. 
news

Lions place LT Taylor Decker on IR following finger surgery

﻿The Detroit Lions are placing left tackle Taylor Decker﻿ on injured reserve following finger surgery, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Saturday. Decker is now out for at least three weeks. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW