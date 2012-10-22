Victor Cruz of New York Giants is GMC Moment of the Week

Brady brings Patriots back into first place: It appeared that for the second consecutive week the New England Patriots wouldn't be able to hang on to a double-digit lead in the fourth quarter. The New York Jets had the Patriots in a dire situation late, after kicker Nick Folk put New York up by three with less than two minutes left. QB Tom Brady was unnerved and carefully drove the Patriots to the tying field goal as time expired. Brady then led another scoring drive to open overtime, leading the Patriots to what wound up to be the winning kick by K Stephen Gostkowski.