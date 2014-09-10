Victor Cruz: More targets to me would fix Giants' woes

[Empty Body]
Broncos pass rusher Bradley Chubb undergoes minor ankle procedure, expected to be ready for camp
Bradley Chubb, who notched his first Pro Bowl campaign in 2020 after suffering an ACL tear the previous season, underwent a scope to remove a bone spur from his ankle, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday.
Cardinals RB Chase Edmonds: 'Now or never' to win starting job
Chase Edmonds has been the Cardinals' best backup running back for three years. The starting job now looks to be his to lose. It's an opportunity he's "ready to run through a damn wall" for.
Patriots have had internal discussions about acquiring Falcons WR Julio Jones
The Falcons have been listening to trade offers on Julio Jones for some time. Count the Patriots among those kicking the tires on acquiring the perennial Pro Bowl wideout. New England has had internal discussions about Jones, Mike Giardi reports.
This Week in NFL History: May 24 to May 30; HOF Bears coach George Halas retires
Welcome to This Week in NFL History! Every week, the Research team will spotlight the anniversaries of notable events and birthdays.
Panthers WR DJ Moore switches jersey number from No. 12 to No. 2
Fresh off a career year in 2020, the talented Panthers wideout will dawn a new number entering the 2021 season.
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes ahead of rehab schedule, to participate in OTAs
Patrick Mahomes will be back on the practice field next week. The Chiefs QB remains ahead of schedule in his rehab from toe surgery this offseason and will be a limited participant in OTAs, James Palmer reports.
Russell Wilson drama is 'old news' to Seahawks, Pete Carroll says
It was a bit of a tumultuous season for the Seahawks concerning franchise quarterback Russell Wilson, but head coach Pete Carroll says that's all "old news to talk about" now with Wilson "fired up about his team."
Roundup: 49ers waive WR Marqise Lee, sign WR Bennie Fowler
Wide receiver Marquise Lee was waived by the 49ers after less than a week with the club, as San Francisco signed former Saints, Giants and Broncos receiver Bennie Fowler.
Jaguars signed TE Tim Tebow for one-year, minimum $920K deal
Tim Tebow signed a one-year deal worth $920,000, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the situation. The contract does not include any guaranteed money, Rapoport added.
Broncos promote Darren Mougey to director of player personnel
The Broncos continue to revamp their front office. Denver announced it has promoted assistant director of college scouting Darren Mougey to director of player personnel. With the move, Mougey is expected to work directly with new GM George Paton on all player personnel decisions.
Ryan Kerrigan 'fired up' to join former rival Eagles: 'I really feel wanted there'
Washington moved forward without Ryan Kerrigan, the club's all-time sack leader. Its loss is Philadelphia's gain. The new Eagles pass rusher said his former rivals recruited him heavily during free agency.