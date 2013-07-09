Victor Cruz is signed, where does he rank in fantasy?

There will be times this summer when I will give out the call via Twitter to join me in one of the mock drafts here at NFL.com. And if you've been slacking on doing mock drafts, well, what are you waiting for? It's a great way to see where people are leaning.

Too many times, we get locked in our bubble here at the NFL headquarters in Culver City, Calif., so it's good to see where everybody is at. Here are some results from one of our drafts. I went third and got Adrian Peterson. I don't think this is going to be typical. (For the record, Jamaal Charles and Arian Foster went 1-2.)

This is why you don't wait on your RB2. Get this filled out as soon as possible. I snagged Miller in the fourth round as my flex guy. I'm really happy with him at this spot. Overall, ZZZ did a pretty good job.

Brendan went early with Calvin Johnson and Aaron Rodgers, but did a good job with Frank Gore. I like Rashard Mendenhall this year. That could be an awesome pick.

I really like Leshoure later in drafts, you did well.

Ollie did really well. One thing you should take note of, Brady fell all the way to the fifth round. I've started to feel he's going to tumble in drafts this year. This is why you do the mocks, so you can get a feel for it.

All right, let's take a look at the rankings.

Here's where we currently stand with the quarterbacks. And for the full rankings, go here.

  1. Drew Brees
    1. Aaron Rodgers
    2. Peyton Manning
    3. Cam Newton
    4. Tom Brady
    5. Andrew Luck
    6. Colin Kaepernick
    7. Robert Griffin III
    8. Russell Wilson
    9. Matthew Stafford
    10. Matt Ryan
    11. Tony Romo
  • No real changes here. As stated about Brady above, I'm not sure if I'm going to keep him in the No. 5 spot.
  • The critics are starting to talk about Matthew Stafford's throwing motion. I'm not sure it's going to matter much to me. He finds a way to throw the ball. If Megatron improves on his five touchdowns from last year (and he was seemingly stopped inside the five-yard line like 59 times last year), Stafford has a nice season.

Here are the running backs. Again, for the full list, go here.

  1. Adrian Peterson
    1. Arian Foster
    2. LeSean McCoy
    3. Marshawn Lynch
    4. Doug Martin
    5. Jamaal Charles
    6. C.J. Spiller
    7. Trent Richardson
    8. Alfred Morris
    9. Ray Rice
    10. Matt Forte
    11. Steven Jackson
  • I moved Ray Rice down just a tick because of the news he might start to lose some carries. We saw this at the end of last year. He's still a Top 10 guy, and I'm not overly concerned. If I get stuck on the hump in my leagues this year, I would gladly welcome a tandem of Ray Rice and Matt Forte.

Here are the receivers. For the full list, go here.

  1. Calvin Johnson
    1. Dez Bryant
    2. Julio Jones
    3. Brandon Marshall
    4. Larry Fitzgerald
    5. A.J. Green
    6. Percy Harvin
    7. Demaryius Thomas
    8. Vincent Jackson
    9. Roddy White
    10. Randall Cobb
    11. Victor Cruz
  • The freshly minted Victory Cruz is locked in at No. 12.
  • Cruz is the only receiver in the league in each of the past two seasons to have at least 80 receptions, 1,000 yards and nine touchdowns.

Here are the tight ends. For the full list, go here.

  1. Jimmy Graham
    1. Rob Gronkowski
    2. Vernon Davis
    3. Dennis Pitta
    4. Jason Witten
    5. Tony Gonzalez
    6. Kyle Rudolph
    7. Owen Daniels
    8. Greg Olsen
    9. Jermaine Gresham
  • Vernon Davis might not line up at receiver. Guess what? I don't care.

Here are the kickers. For the full list, go here.

  1. Sebastian Janikowski
    1. Matt Prater
    2. Stephen Gostkowski
    3. Matt Bryant
    4. Mason Crosby
    5. Dan Bailey
    6. Greg Zuerlein
    7. Justin Tucker
    8. Steven Hauschka
    9. Blair Walsh
    10. Garrett Hartley
    11. Connor Barth
  • I really just feel better about my team when I have Seabass. Check your league's settings, too, some leagues give more points for the long kicks. Oh, but Seabass was perfect inside 50 last year.

Here are the defenses. For the full list, go here.

  1. Denver Broncos
    1. Houston Texans
    2. Seattle Seahawks
    3. Chicago Bears
    4. San Francisco 49ers
    5. Arizona Cardinals
    6. San Diego Chargers
    7. New York Giants
    8. Cincinnati Bengals
    9. New England Patriots
    10. St. Louis Rams
    11. Green Bay Packers

Next week, we'll start to get deeper with individual defensive players (IDPs). No, seriously. Hold me to it, because I'll try to flake out of it. But we'll do a whole IDP deal. It will be fun.

