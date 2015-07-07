Around the NFL

Victor Cruz: I won't start Giants camp on PUP list

Published: Jul 07, 2015 at 06:05 AM

Giants wideout Victor Cruz doesn't see himself easing into training camp despite his recovery from a grueling patellar tendon tear.

"The plan is to be ready for training camp and I feel good," Cruz told SiriusXM NFL Radio. "I don't think PUP is an option for me."

PUP, or the Physically Unable to Perform list, would give the Giants some wiggle room on the roster if Cruz wasn't truly healthy enough to start training camp. They could technically place him there and add another wideout to the roster while monitoring the non-football recovery work he is doing on the sidelines. There is also a regular-season version of PUP that would stash him for the first six games of the regular season.

But Cruz feels good enough to assume that PUP won't be happening, which means that his rehab is going better than expected. Many athletes who suffer a patellar tendon tear say it takes more than one season to regain the top-edge speed they once had. Some say it never comes back.

Cruz's recovery is instrumental to the Giants' success over the coming months. From the outside looking in, the cautious approach seems to be the best one. Without Cruz and Beckham terrorizing defenses together, there's not much the Giants' offense has going for it.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast welcomes back Lindsay Rhodes to recap Antonio Gates' suspension and the 'Top 100' rankings. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Jets CB Sauce Gardner (concussion) downgraded to out for Sunday's game against Eagles

The New York Jets downgraded cornerback Sauce Gardner to out due to a concussion, meaning the 2-3 Jets will have to take on the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles with an even more patchwork secondary.
news

49ers TE George Kittle fined $13,659 for T-shirt reveal during win over Cowboys

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle was fined $13,659 by the NFL for revealing a T-shirt he wore under his uniform during last Sunday night's win over the Dallas Cowboys.
news

Chargers QB Justin Herbert, RB Austin Ekeler off injury report going into Monday night's game vs. Cowboys

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (finger) and running back Austin Ekeler (ankle) are off the team's injury report heading into the Week 6 game against the Dallas Cowboys.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Oct. 14

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

2023 NFL season: Three things to watch for in Ravens-Titans in London

NFL.com's Coral Smith breaks down three things to watch for when the Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans face off in London in a Week 6 showdown.
news

Browns QB Deshaun Watson (right shoulder) ruled out; P.J. Walker to start vs. 49ers

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (shoulder) has been ruled out for Sunday's Week 6 game against the San Francisco 49ers.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Oct. 13

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Giants QB Daniel Jones (neck) ruled out vs. Bills

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (neck) will not play in the team's Week 6 game against the Buffalo Bills, per head coach Brian Daboll.
news

Broncos release pass rusher Frank Clark after no trade materializes

Unable to find a trade partner, the Denver Broncos have released pass rusher Frank Clark.
news

Philadelphia Eagles look to maintain perfect all-time record vs. New York Jets in Week 6

Ahead of Sunday's showdown at MetLife Stadium, the Eagles sit 12-0 all-time against the New York Jets, which is the best win-loss record by one team over another all-time, per NFL Research.
news

Chargers QB Justin Herbert (finger) expects no restrictions on Monday vs. Cowboys

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert doesn't expect the injured finger on his non-throwing hand to affect him in Monday night's showdown with the Dallas Cowboys.
news

Patrick Mahomes on Chiefs' offensive struggles: 'Luckily for us, our defense has been playing great'

The Kansas City Chiefs offense struggled in the red zone on Thursday night but QB Patrick Mahomes was thankful for the defense to step up against the Denver Broncos. 