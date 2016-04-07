Victor Cruz displays progress from injury in video

The New York Giants receiver hasn't played since tearing his patellar tendon on Oct. 12, 2014. In 2015, he injured his left calf and missed the entire season. He still wasn't even able to run in early February of 2016.
After finally being cleared to run in late February/early March, Cruz posted an update on his progress Wednesday, showing mobility in his knee during workouts.
While the workout is an encouraging sign, it still doesn't show if Cruz can cut on that repaired knee. A torn patellar is about as devastating a knee injury as there is and can derail an entire career. That Cruz can move and work out on it is great for his own personal future, but tells us very little about his ability to move on a football field.
The questions surrounding the 29-year-old's health are what allowed the Giants to shove a pay cut down his throat earlier this offseason.
Big Blue continues to search for a consistent No. 2 to play along side Odell Beckham Jr. after Rueben Randle dropped the ball. If Cruz were completely healthy he would be the perfect complement to Beckham. We have our doubts he'll ever come close to his former level.
Of course, Cruz's entire career was built on overcoming doubters.