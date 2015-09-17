Victor Cruz (calf) misses Thursday's Giants practice

The veteran wide receiver sat out Thursday's practice with the lingering calf injury that sidelined him all preseason and kept him out of Sunday night's opener against Dallas.
Asked if Cruz would be ready Sunday for the Atlanta Falcons, coach Tom Coughlin wouldn't rule it out, simply telling reporters: "We'll see."
"He's working, and he's doing more and more," Coughlin said, per the New York Daily News. "But they're not even at the stage where they're really going to bring him out and turn him loose."
Coughlin acknowledged that Cruz isn't even running on the tweaked calf, and won't practice until New York's training staff sees him move without limitation.
"If he comes back and he practices well, we'll have to make a decision on it," Coughlin said. "First, let's get him back. Then we'll decide."
Coming off last season's major knee injury, Cruz has yet to see snaps in August or September. We aren't holding our breath.