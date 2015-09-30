Victor Cruz aggravates calf in return to practice

New York Giants coach Tom Coughlin said the wideout participated Wednesday on a limited basis for the first time since Aug. 17. However, Coughlin added after practice that Cruz felt his tweaked calf and was shut down.
"Victor came out and tried to do individuals. He felt the calf again and that's all he did," he said.
Cruz said this week he was "convinced" he would play Sunday against the Buffalo Bills. It would be his first game since Oct. 12, 2014, when he sustained a patellar tendon tear. Cruz has dealt with the nagging calf issue for more than a month now.
Prior to practice, Coughlin indicated the receiver would be limited Wednesday, but he planned to increase Cruz's workload as the week wore on.
Given how Cruz felt after doing individual drills, that timetable likely will be slowed or halted.
The offense, outside of some Eli Manning brain farts, hasn't been the problem for Big Blue this season. Getting Cruz back on the field alongside Odell Beckham Jr., however, could turn a potent offense exponentially more dangerous.