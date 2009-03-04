Vick will work with Habitat for Humanity on work-release program

Vick, a three-time Pro Bowl selection with the Atlanta Falcons, is indefinitely suspended by the NFL for his role in the dogfighting case. Vick pleaded guilty for helping support and run a dogfighting operation in Smithfield, Va., which is located near his hometown. The Falcons, who drafted Vick with the first overall pick in 2001, recently said they will try to trade the QB's rights, but there has been no activity in that regard.