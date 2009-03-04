Vick will work with Habitat for Humanity on work-release program

Convicted Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Vick will help build homes in his old Newport News, Va., neighborhood with Habitat for Humanity as part of a work-release program set to begin in the next few weeks, a source with knowledge of the situation told NFL.com.
Vick has been cleared to serve the final stretch of a 23-month federal-prison sentence for a 2007 dogfighting conviction on home confinement in Newport News. An agreement for Vick's work-release with Habitat for Humanity was reached this week.
Vick, who has served his entire sentence thus far at the correctional facility in Leavenworth, Kan., will help build and repair homes near where he grew up, the source said. Vick's schedule and whereabouts will be kept as secret as possible so he can complete his obligations with minimal distraction. Vick's sentence is scheduled to expire in July.
It has not been determined when Vick will be transferred from Leavenworth to home confinement, but it is expected to take place by the end of the month.
Vick, a three-time Pro Bowl selection with the Atlanta Falcons, is indefinitely suspended by the NFL for his role in the dogfighting case. Vick pleaded guilty for helping support and run a dogfighting operation in Smithfield, Va., which is located near his hometown. The Falcons, who drafted Vick with the first overall pick in 2001, recently said they will try to trade the QB's rights, but there has been no activity in that regard.
Vick, through attorneys, said he hopes to play in the NFL again. His availability for the 2009 season will be determined by league commissioner Roger Goodell after Vick's legal issues have been resolved. While in prison, Vick filed for bankruptcy. He has a court hearing in April, at which the presiding judge demanded that Vick be present.