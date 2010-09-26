Vick torches Jaguars to prove his coach made the right choice at QB

Notes: Vick's passing yardage is the fourth-highest total of his career. ... Cole had two sacks for his 13th-career multi-sack game. ... The Jaguars benched struggling CB Derek Cox for the second straight week. His replacement, David Jones, got beat for two big pass plays. ... Garrard's 105 yards passing are his fewest since getting knocked out of a game early against Indianapolis in 2007. ... This is the first time since 2007 that Jones-Drew hasn't scored in the first three games.