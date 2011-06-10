Vick talks with football campers about 'good decisions'

Published: Jun 10, 2011 at 02:13 AM

CHARLESTON, S.C. -- Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Michael Vick has some advice for South Carolina school kids: make good decisions in life.

The quarterback stopped by Thursday at a football camp on James Island run by Atlanta Falcons receiver Roddy White, who played with Vick in Atlanta. White had attended James Island Charter School.

Vick was released from prison two years ago after serving 23 months for a dog fighting conviction.

Vick says he tries to stress the importance of making good decisions. He says he wants to give kids advice but also let them have fun during his visits.

