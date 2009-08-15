Vick shows off strong throwing arm in first practice with Eagles

Published: Aug 15, 2009 at 07:16 AM

PHILADELPHIA -- Michael Vick flicked his wrist and fired tight spirals deep downfield.

A two-year layoff sure didn't hurt Vick's arm strength. He showed off his skills Saturday in his first practice with the Philadelphia Eagles since completing his prison sentence.

"He throws the ball as hard as anybody I've ever seen," said Eagles wide receiver Danny Amendola, a second-year pro who spent last season on the Dallas Cowboys' practice squad.

Brooks: How Vick fits in Philly

Michael Vick is now an Eagle, but how will that translate to what happens on the field? Bucky Brooks examines how Vick fits

into the team's system. More ...

» Wyche: Vick's ex-boss sees new man
» Wilcots: Eagles offer remedy for Vick
» La Canfora: Eagles handle situation well

Wearing a No. 7 red quarterback's jersey, Vick took part in limited drills with the Eagles' offense. He worked in one-on-ones, seven-on-sevens and red-zone offense, but he mostly observed starter Donovan McNabb during the two-hour session.

When given a chance on the field, Vick made the most of it. He had plenty of zip behind his throws and completed a few deep balls, including one to rookie wideout Jeremy Maclin down the sideline.

Vick also put in extra time after practice, working on footwork and mechanics with Eagles offensive coordinator Marty Mornhinweg. Vick was the last player to leave the field, jogging off still wearing his helmet.

Asked how he felt, Vick replied: "Great."

Vick didn't speak to the large contingent of reporters around his mostly empty locker. As he finished taking off his ankle braces, Vick drew a chuckle when he said: "This is weird."

Vick was the fourth quarterback to line up under center during the early portion of the practice. He took only one snap and completed his first pass over the middle against no defense. He playfully pumped his fist before McNabb, who lobbied the Eagles to sign Vick, and gave him a hug.

In the morning walkthrough, Vick worked with the scout-team offense.

"We have to get him in football shape," said Eagles coach Andy Reid, who added that Vick was fit enough to handle an NFL practice and the team would bring him along accordingly.

Vick practice photo gallery

» Best of 2009 training camps
» NFL.com's complete photo archive

Vick practiced only at quarterback in the morning session, according to Reid.

"That's what Michael is," he said. "Michael's a quarterback."

A three-time Pro Bowler during six seasons with the Atlanta Falcons, Vick served 18 months in federal prison for running a dogfighting ring and was reinstated last month by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell after being out of action since 2006. On Thursday, Vick signed a one-year, $1.6 million contract with the Eagles, who hold a team option for a second year at $5.2 million.

With McNabb entrenched as the starter and Kevin Kolb backing him up, Vick might be used more as a gimmick player than a traditional quarterback. He has the athletic skills to run the Wildcat formation.

"There's always the possibility you can do something," Reid said.

Vick always has been far more inclined to take off and run than stay in the pocket and find an open receiver. His career completion percentage is 53.8 percent, among the lowest for a starting NFL quarterback. He has 71 career touchdown passes but 52 interceptions.

Vick also has more career 100-yard rushing games (8) than 250-yard passing games (6).

Aiding Vick's return to the NFL is the fact he will learn an Eagles West Coast offense similar to what he ran with the Falcons.

"He's very fortunate he knows the foundation of this offense," Reid said. "That will speed things up."

McNabb, a five-time Pro Bowler, has led the Eagles to five NFC championship games and one Super Bowl appearance in the last eight years. Vick said his friendship with McNabb and the team's strong management and tradition influenced his decision to choose the Eagles over other teams.

"I thought this was the perfect situation, perfect scenario," Vick said Friday at his introductory news conference. "I can come in and I can learn from Donovan, one of the premier quarterbacks in the game, one of the best at it. Everything that he's learned and the way he's been polished just comes from coach Reid. I want to get with those two and do as much as I can to become a complete quarterback, and I have time to do it."

The Eagles were heavily criticized by animal-rights activists for signing Vick, and dozens of protesters voiced their outrage outside the team's practice facility Friday. There wasn't much of a scene Saturday afternoon: Seven people stood outside the gates, four of them anti-Vick.

Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

John Harbaugh 'very pleased' with newcomers on Ravens OL, declares LG job 'wide open'

The Ravens will enter 2021 with a reimagined offensive line that saw plenty of changes after trading away a Pro Bowl right tackle and the signing of three free-agent veterans.
news

NFL teams commemorate Juneteenth holiday 

On Saturday, teams from across the NFL are observing Juneteenth and its impact across social media.
news

Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley would rather retire than get COVID vaccine

Buffalo Bills receiver Cole Beasley does not plan to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and insists he will not follow rules jointly adopted by the NFL and NFLPA requiring unvaccinated players to stay clear of people.
news

Ranking NFL's top five lockdown corners; plus, what Odell Beckham Jr.'s return means for Browns

In this edition of the Scout's Notebook, Bucky Brooks explores the contract dispute between Xavien Howard and the Dolphins. Plus, ranking the NFL's top five lockdown corners, what Odell Beckham Jr.'s return from injury could do for the Browns and why Tua Tagovailoa's rough practice isn't a big deal.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW