Vick's status uncertain after Eagles QB misses practice again

Michael Vick didn't practice for the second straight day Thursday because of broken ribs, and it remains uncertain whether the Pro Bowl quarterback will play when the Philadelphia Eagles visit the New York Giants on Sunday night.
The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that Vince Young took all the first-team snaps again, and that players expect Young to start in place of Vick.
Vick broke his two lower ribs on the second play of the Eagles' 21-17 loss to Arizona on Sunday. He didn't tell anyone he was hurt and played through the pain.
Cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie (ankle), wide receiver Jeremy Maclin (shoulder) and offensive lineman King Dunlap (concussion) also missed Thursday's practice.
