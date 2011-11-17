Vick's status uncertain after Eagles QB misses practice again

Published: Nov 17, 2011 at 08:01 AM

Michael Vick didn't practice for the second straight day Thursday because of broken ribs, and it remains uncertain whether the Pro Bowl quarterback will play when the Philadelphia Eagles visit the New York Giants on Sunday night.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that Vince Young took all the first-team snaps again, and that players expect Young to start in place of Vick.

Vick broke his two lower ribs on the second play of the Eagles' 21-17 loss to Arizona on Sunday. He didn't tell anyone he was hurt and played through the pain.

Cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie (ankle), wide receiver Jeremy Maclin (shoulder) and offensive lineman King Dunlap (concussion) also missed Thursday's practice.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills will moderate a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.
news

Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2022: Predicting the five modern-era inductees

Will all-world returner Devin Hester reach the Pro Football Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility? Adam Rank predicts five modern-era inductees for the Class of 2022, which will be announced Thursday during NFL Honors.
news

'NFL Honors' predictions: Seven awards, 29 voters, only one unanimous selection

Who's taking home hardware for Most Valuable Player, Defensive Rookie of the Year and Coach of the Year at 'NFL Honors'? Twenty-nine NFL analysts make their picks for each of the major individual awards.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Thursday, Feb. 10

Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah (knee) is trending in the right direction and so too is Rams running back Cam Akers. Updates on Bengals and Rams injuries, plus, other news from around the NFL.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW