Vick's status still in question; 'no chance' DRC plays for Eagles

Published: Nov 28, 2011 at 01:07 PM

The Philadelphia Eagles are on a very short week, with a Thursday night road game against the Seattle Seahawks on tap, but they don't know if quarterback Michael Vick will be ready to go.

The Eagles held a light Monday walkthrough that Vick didn't participate in while he nurses two broken ribs suffered two weeks ago. If Vick is unable to play, Vince Young would start in his third consecutive game.

Also missing practice again was wide receiver Jeremy Maclin, who sat out the previous two games with hamstring and shoulder injuries.

Cornerbacks Nnamdi Asomugha (knee) and Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie (ankle) were limited participants, although the latter told the team's official website there is "no chance" he will suit up against the Seahawks.

Defensive tackle Cullen Jenkins (thumb) and running back LeSean McCoy (toe) were limited, although both are expected to play Thursday. Offensive lineman King Dunlap (concussion) missed practice, as did linebacker Moise Fokou (ankle).

