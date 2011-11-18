Vick's injury should be a warning sign to fantasy owners

Darren McFadden: He's getting better but it doesn't look good for him facing the Vikings. This means Michael Bush is a strong No. 2 play with a great matchup. When McFadden does get healthy, he'll still be the bell cow runner, but Bush is still worth a flex play because he'll get at least 10 touches a game and will be the goal-line back. Oakland has to do all they can to protect McFadden, so Bush's role will be even larger than it was before McFadden's injury.